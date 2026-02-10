Opinion: The Pittsburgh Penguins May Just Be Real Contenders

There was the anticipated discussion over which of their big players - namely Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell, and Bryan Rust - would be on the roster by the end of the season. There was discourse about how big GM/POHO Kyle Dubas was going to sell at the trade deadline, as selling more probably meant a higher likelihood of a lottery pick. And there was the also going to be talk around the career of Evgeni Malkin, which - although that is still set to happen between Malkin and Penguins' management over the break - has basically evolved into a more sure thing.