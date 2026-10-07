This Penguins Off-Season Signing Is Already Paying Off Big Time
Oct 7, 2026 1:00 PM
This Penguins new defenseman is making an impact early on.
The Pittsburgh Penguins made multiple additions to their roster during this off-season.
One of the Penguins' quieter additions was defenseman Declan Carlile, as they signed him to a two-year, $3 million contract in free agency. While this move did not get a lot of attention when it was first announced, it is certainly fair to say that it is paying off for Pittsburgh early on.
Carlile has been off to a great start with the Penguins this season. In three games so far, the 6-foot-3 defenseman has already set new career highs with two goals and four points. This was after he had one goal and three points in 42 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2025-26 season.
While the season is still very young, it is hard not to feel optimistic about Carlile right now. If he can continue to play a strong all-around game, it would be big for a Penguins club that wants to get back into the playoffs this spring.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Carlile can continue to stay hot for Pittsburgh. He is undoubtedly leaving a strong first impression.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy