Three Takeaways From Thursday's Hoffmann Family Press Conference

The Hoffmann Family held their introductory press conference on Thursday after buying the Pittsburgh Penguins. Here are a few takeaways from it.
The Hoffmann Family had their first press conference as owners of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday morning.
David Hoffmann, Geoff Hoffmann, and Greg Hoffmann discussed a variety of topics, including their belief in Kyle Dubas and Dan Muse, the TV network situation, the ECHL affiliate situation, their goals for the Penguins, and so much more.
They're just two days removed from getting unanimous approval from the NHL's Board of Governors to buy the Penguins from Fenway Sports Group.
Here are three takeaways from their 20+ minute conversation with local reporters:
1. They are all in on Kyle Dubas
While the Hoffmann Family loves hockey, they recognize that Kyle Dubas is one of the top executives in the NHL and want him to have the final say. They want to give Dubas the support he needs to make whatever moves necessary to improve the team.
"Kyle, we think, is a particularly talented executive in the league, and that was one of the things that attracted us about making the investment, especially at this point in time," Geoff Hoffmann said. "We fully support him in his vision for the organization, and we're prepared to give him the resources that he needs to be as successful as we can possibly be as an organization."
Dubas is going into his fourth season as the general manager and president of hockey operations and is now an alternate governor of the Penguins. The new owners love the work that he has done and want to see it continue.
2. They are committed to Pittsburgh
Obviously, there's a very long and storied history with the Penguins in Pittsburgh, and the Hoffmann Family wants to see that continue under their watch. They told reporters that they are committed to the city and that the Penguins will be in Pittsburgh for a very long time.
"It is a storied franchise in a lot of different ways," Geoff Hoffmann said. "There's certainly been some ups and downs, I think, on the business side of the organization, and I'm here to tell you that has come to an end. We are long-term thinkers. This is not an investment for us, as you think about a financial investment. This is a commitment to a city. It's a commitment to an organization. The Penguins are going to be in Pittsburgh and always going to be in Pittsburgh as long as the Hoffmanns are part of it, and the Hoffmanns plan to be a part of this for generations to come."
"We are really well-positioned, not only to continue the trajectory that the organization is on currently, but to make the investments that are required to remain competitive and to create an incredibly special fan experience, which is something that we're focused on, too. We want this to be great for the community of Pittsburgh and for all of our fans."
This is an ownership group that's in it for the long haul and again comes across as a group of true hockey fans. They've built a lot of success with the ECHL's Florida Everblades and will now try to do it in the NHL.
3. The Penguins' ECHL affiliate is likely to change
This topic came up multiple times during the presser, and David Hoffmann confirmed toward the end that the family would "100%" like to see the Everblades become the Penguins' new ECHL affiliate.
"100%," David Hoffmann said. "I think they would run me out of Naples if they're not. We already have people wearing Penguins jerseys at our games, so I think the high expectation levels, that's going to happen. We want to do that."
Assuming that goes through, it would end the Penguins' affiliation with the Wheeling Nailers after 29 years. It's the longest active agreement between an NHL and ECHL team.
It's easy to win an opening presser, but I thought the family said all the right things and came across as really genuine. Now it's on them to back up their words with actions.
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