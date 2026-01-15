Tristan Broz Scores Two Goals In Return To Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Tristan Broz was excellent for WBS on Wednesday night.
Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Tristan Broz was sent back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday and was able to make it up to Providence for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's game against the Providence Bruins.
It was huge that he did, considering that his goal to make it 2-0 turned out to be the game-winner.
Ville Koivunen came into the offensive zone before dropping it off to Valtteri Puustinen, who passed it to Broz and he made no mistake with the puck. He was in the slot and fired a laser into the back of the net.
Providence was doubling WBS up in shots at the time of the goal, but it didn't matter. Broz also got the next goal to make it 3-0 after Providence pulled the goalie. Joona Koppanen and Rafael Harvey-Pinard also scored for WBS.
Penguins top goaltending prospect Sergei Murashov had another great start, saving 36 shots. He has a 2.03 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage this season.
WBS is now 24-10-1-2 this season, good for first place in the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference.