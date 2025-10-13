Two Injured Penguins Players Going On California Trip

The Pittsburgh Penguins will have a couple of their injured players with them this week in California.

Defenseman Kris Letang, who left during the third period of Saturday's game against the New York Rangers, will be on the road trip. He's currently day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Forward Kevin Hayes, who suffered an injury at the begginng of training camp after taking a big hit along the boards from defenseman Ryan Graves, will also be on the road trip. Hayes has been skating recently and could rejoin the team for practice as he continues to recover.

Hayes is in his second season as a Penguin and finished the 2024-25 season with 13 goals and 23 points in 64 games. He was acquired from the St. Louis Blues after he spent only one season with them (2023-24).

The Penguins are 2-1-0 to start the 25-26 season and will face the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks this week before heading back to Pittsburgh. The first game of the three-game trip will be on Tuesday against the Ducks.

