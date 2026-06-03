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Two Penguins Prospects Are Heading To Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

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Two Pittsburgh Penguins prospects are joining the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins got a couple of reinforcements to their roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that the Pittsburgh Penguins have sent goaltender Taylor Gauthier and defenseman Emil Pieniniemi to WBS from the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers. 

The Nailers were eliminated by the Florida Everblades in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final this past Saturday.

Gauthier had another unbelievable season for the Nailers, finishing with a 21-9-5 record and a .929 save percentage. He finished the playoffs with a 9-6-2 record and a .922 save percentage.

Pieniniemi wrapped up his first season with the Nailers, finishing with six goals and 11 points in 26 games. He was great in the playoffs, compiling one goal and eight points in 15 games. 

The Penguins will try to even up their Eastern Conference Final series against the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET. 

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