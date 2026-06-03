Two Penguins Prospects Are Heading To Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins got a couple of reinforcements to their\nroster on Tuesday.\n\nThe team announced that the Pittsburgh Penguins\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/pittsburgh-penguins] have sent goaltender Taylor\nGauthier and defenseman Emil Pieniniemi to WBS from the ECHL's Wheeling\nNailers. \n\nThe Nailers were eliminated by the Florida Everblades in Game 5 of the Eastern\nConference Final this past Saturday.\n\n\n\nGauthier had another unbelievable season for the Nailers, finishing with a\n21-9-5 record and a .929 save percentage. He finished the playoffs with a 9-6-2\nrecord and a .922 save percentage.\n\nPieniniemi wrapped up his first season with the Nailers, finishing with six\ngoals and 11 points in 26 games. He was great in the playoffs, compiling one\ngoal and eight points in 15 games. \n\nThe Penguins will try to even up their Eastern Conference Final series against\nthe Toronto Marlies on Wednesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET. \n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\nBookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab\n[https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK-q0gsw7sXpAw/sections/CAQqEAgAKgcICjCvqtILMO7F6QMwquDfCA?hl=en-CA&gl=CA&ceid=CA%3Aen] to\nfollow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!