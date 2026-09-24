Who Will Win Penguins' Final Forward Spots?

Broz - turning 24 on Oct. 10 - is a responsible two-way center who can also put the puck in the back of the net. Injuries have limited him to playing in just one NHL game in the last season-plus, but his effectiveness in all three zones, his hockey smarts, and his ability to impact five-on-five play as well as both special teams units puts him in a nice position to, perhaps, take on third- or fourth-line duties for the Penguins momentarily.