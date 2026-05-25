Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Announces Full Schedule For Eastern Conference Final Against Toronto

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will start the Eastern Conference Final at home on Wednesday.
The Toronto Marlies pulled off an incredible comeback in Game 5 of the North Division Final against the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday.
The Monsters had a 2-1 lead with less than five minutes left in the third period before losing 3-2 in regulation. The Marlies scored the game-winning goal with 11.3 seconds left in the final frame to advance to the Eastern Conference Final, where they'll meet the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
WBS announced the full schedule for the ECF against the Marlies on Sunday, with the series set to start in WBS on Wednesday. Game 2 will be played in WBS on Friday before the series shifts to Toronto for Games 3 and 4.
Game 3 will be on Jun. 1 and Game 4 will be on Jun. 3. If necessary, Game 5 will also be in Toronto on Jun. 5. Games 6 and 7, also if necessary, would be back in WBS on Jun. 7 and Jun. 9
The winner of this series will advance to the Calder Cup Final and take on the winner of the Western Conference Final, which is between the Colorado Eagles and the Chicago Wolves.