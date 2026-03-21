Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Clinches Playoff Berth In Calder Cup Playoffs

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are returning to the Calder Cup Playoffs.
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are officially headed back to the Calder Cup Playoffs.
They needed a point against the Belleville Senators on Friday night to clinch a spot and got two, winning 2-1 in a shootout. Aidan McDonough scored in regulation for WBS before Avery Hayes scored the shootout winner.
Hayes had a really nice move in the shootout, going backhand, forehand, tucking the puck under the pad of the Senators' goaltender.
This was his first game back in WBS after the Penguins re-assigned him on Thursday. Hayes has played in 11 NHL games, recording two goals. Both goals came in his NHL debut on Feb. 5 against the Buffalo Sabres.
With the win, WBS is now 38-16-6-2 overall, good for 84 points. They're the second team to clinch a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, joining the Providence Bruins.