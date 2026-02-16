Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Comeback Bid Against Cleveland Falls Short On Sunday

He has played in 27 NHL games this season and, according to Natural Stat Trick, has been on the ice for 57.7% of the shot attempts, 58.8% of the expected goals, 58.9% of the scoring chances, and 57.2% of the high-danger chances. The process is there, but now it's about fine-tuning the smaller details of his game so that the results come. He's still a player who will be back in the NHL soon.