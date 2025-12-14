Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Takes Down Providence On Saturday Night

While the Pittsburgh Penguins lost in overtime again on Saturday, their AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, did not.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took on Providence in a matchup between the top two teams in the Atlantic Division and won 2-1 in overtime, thanks to Valtteri Puustinen. He scored the OT winner off an outrageous feed from Philip Tomasino, improving WBS's record to 19-5-1, good for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Both WBS and Providence are tied with 39 points, but WBS has the tiebreaker. Forward prospect Avery Hayes also scored for WBS, and Joel Blomqvist finished with 24 saves. Blomqvist is now 5-1-0 with a 1.76 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage this season.

He and fellow Penguins goaltending prospect Sergei Murashov continue to push each other in the crease. Filip Larsson is the third goalie on the team and will likely start in WBS's next game on Sunday against the Charlotte Checkers since Murashov is with the NHL club on an emergency basis.

The Penguins are waiting for Stuart Skinner to clear immigration after acquiring him from the Edmonton Oilers in the Tristan Jarry trade on Friday.

Puck drop for Sunday's game is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

