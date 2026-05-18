World Championships: USA Falls To 1-2 In Preliminary Play After Monday's Loss To Finland

It's been a rough start to the World Championship for Team USA.
It's been an up-and-down first three games for the United States at the 2026 World Championships.
Team USA got off on the wrong foot in its first game, losing to Switzerland 3-1 on Friday. Alex Steeves scored the lone goal for the U.S. in that game.
The team then bounced back with a decisive 5-1 win over Great Britain on Sunday. Paul Cotter, Isaac Howard, Mathieu Olivier, and Declan Carlile scored for the U.S. in that contest, with Howard scoring two goals.
Team USA tried to make it two wins in a row on Tuesday but fell against Finland, 6-2. Matt Coronato and Ryan Leonard scored the two goals for Team USA.
The loss dropped the United States to 1-2 in Group A play ahead of its next game against Germany on Wednesday.
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Tommy Novak and defenseman Connor Clifton, who are both on the U.S. roster, have played in all three games. Novak has one point (an assist), while Clifton has zero points.