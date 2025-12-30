World Juniors: Team USA Improves To 3-0 With Win Over Slovakia

The United States is now 3-0 in the World Juniors after a crazy 6-5 win over Slovakia on Monday night.

Team USA was down 2-0 and 3-1, and rallied to win 6-5 thanks to another great game from Will Zellers. He notched the game-winning goal to improve Team USA's record to 3-0 in group play. The U.S. will end group play against Sweden on Wednesday.

Zellers got his third game-winning goal of the tournament, while James Hagens scored twice. AJ Spellacy, Brendan McMorrow, and Ryker Lee also tallied goals for the United States.

It was a quiet night for Pittsburgh Penguins Will Horcoff after tallying a goal and an assist in Team USA's first two group stage games. Horcoff was on the third line with Lee and Cole McKinney.

Horcoff will try to get back on the scoreboard on Wednesday against a Sweden team that is also 3-0 in group play.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!