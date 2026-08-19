2026-27 Pittsburgh Penguins Player Projections: Blake Lizotte

Blake Lizotte is about to be in his third season with the Penguins. How will it go?
It's hard to believe that Blake Lizotte is already heading into his third season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Lizotte was signed to a two-year contract by the Penguins during the 2024 offseason and instantly became a difference-maker, especially on the penalty kill.
He's an absolute workhorse and never gives up on a play. He's great at pinning players to the boards to win puck battles, which eventually leads to clears. Don't question his ability to block shots, either. He is fantastic at getting his stick and body into shooting lanes to disrupt quality chances.
Lizotte spent 77:31 on the PK during the 2024-25 season under former head coach Mike Sullivan before current head coach Dan Muse came in and jacked up his PK minutes last year. During the 2025-26 season, Lizotte compiled 136:43 on the PK and helped that unit finish sixth in the NHL. He's the straw that stirs the drink for it.
At 5v5, Lizotte centered the fourth line this past year, which was arguably the best fourth line in hockey. It made a difference in many games throughout the season, and Lizotte was a big part of that. He's a relentless forechecker and does a great job winning battles down low and getting the cycling going.
When Lizotte was on the ice, the Penguins controlled 52.8% of the shot attempts, 52.4% of the expected goal share, 54.7% of the scoring chances, and 52% of the high-danger chances. He was a net positive each time he was on the ice.
He finished the season with seven goals and 19 points, but was limited to 55 games. He has yet to play more than 60 games in a season with the Penguins and will hope to change that this year. If he does, there's a real possibility he could score in the range of 13-15 goals.
Lizotte doesn't get much time on the power play, but he also doesn't need it. The Penguins have plenty of other players who are more suitable for that role, whether it's on the first or second PP unit.
The 2026-27 season will be the start of a brand new three-year contract for Lizotte after he signed an extension with the Penguins in January. The deal has an average annual value of $2.25 million.
He more than deserved that deal and will still only be 28 when the season starts. He'll also only be 31 when the deal expires in 2029, meaning he still has some good productive years ahead.
I see Lizotte continuing to be a stalwart on the PK this season and one of the leaders on the fourth line. Everyone knows exactly what they're getting with him, and he's already become a fan favorite in just two years.
The Penguins are a better team when he's in the lineup and that's not changing anytime soon.
(Data via Natural Stat Trick).
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