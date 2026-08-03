2026-27 Pittsburgh Penguins Player Projections: Rickard Rakell

Rakell might be another year older heading into this season (33), but I still expect him to score between 20 and 30 goals and finish with 50 and 60 points. He's been at or above that level in three of the last four seasons, and I don't see it changing right now. I'd be fairly surprised if he had a season similar to his 2023-24 year when he only shot 9.1% and finished with only 15 goals and 37 points.