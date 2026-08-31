4 Penguins Poised For Big Breakouts In 2026-27
There are a few younger Pittsburgh Penguins who have the potential for massive seasons in 2026-27.
We're entering the final stretch of the long summer without hockey, as NHL training camps are just a few weeks away. Once the Pittsburgh Penguins get back into full swing, it will become clearer and clearer how their 2026-27 roster is going to take shape.
Even though there are some lingering questions regarding roster decisions this season because of the sheer volume of players the Penguins have, another thing to keep an eye on will be some of the players that are all but guaranteed a spot.
And some of those guys are poised to have a big season.
Between some veterans sticking around, some run-of-the-mill bottom-sixers, and some prospects making a push, there are also several younger players who are still working through their full NHL transformation and have the potential for bg breakouts in 2026-27.
Ben Kindel
Of all options on this list, Kindel is the most obvious one. After unexpectedly making the NHL team out of camp last season as an 18-year-old, Kindel showed quite a lot of potential as a legitimate two-way NHL center last season, registering 17 goals and 35 points.
Typically, when young, higher-upside forwards make the jump to the NHL level - especially as young as Kindel was - the production comes before the 200-foot game rounds out. Well, for Kindel, he seems to already have most of the 200-foot stuff figured out, and his hockey sense and playmaking ability have already been on display.
So, where does he go from here? Well, it only makes sense that he'll, eventually, work his way up the lineup down the middle. And the better the talent that flanks him, the more productive he will be.
It's reasonable to expect Kindel to take some big strides offensively this season. And, honestly, he's easily one of the most underrated young players in the game.
Egor Chinakhov
It could be argued that Chinakhov already experienced his big breakout last season, when he had 18 goals and 36 points in 43 games with the Penguins after being dealt from the Columbus Blue Jackets midseason. His performance earned him a three-year extension, too.
But there is still more for Chinakhov to prove to the Penguins. He needs to show them that he is capable of sustaining that level. So, was last season merely a preview of what's to come?
The Penguins believe they may have a star player on their hands in Chinakhov, who has one of the best releases in the NHL. His goal-scoring ability is legitimate, and he also had legitimate chemistry with veteran Evgeni Malkin, who is coming back for another season.
Whether it's he, Malkin, and fellow Russian Andrei Kuzmenko together on a line or him and Malkin centered by either Kindel, Rickard Rakell, or Tommy Novak, the table is set for Chinakhov to build on what he did last season in Pittsburgh. If he can, the Penguins have a large piece of their future.
Nicholas Robertson
The younger Robertson was dealt to Pittsburgh this summer by the Toronto Maple Leafs, and given the rocky relationship between the young forward and the Leafs in the past couple of seasons, a change-of-scenery departure was in the cards for a while.
It's not as if Robertson was not a decent player for the Leafs. He recorded 16 goals and 32 points in 78 games last season, which are respectable numbers for a bottom-six forward. And his goal production has remained pretty consistent for the last three seasons.
But it has always felt like Robertson has more to give. He finally got the change of scenery he wanted, and given the number of options that the Penguins have as far as lineups, he could find himself playing alongside high-level playmakers.
Don't be surprised to see Robertson finally have his moment this season.
Arturs Silovs
It may come as a bit of a surprise that the likely other goaltender, Sergei Murashov, is not the one on this list. After all, many are expecting Murashov to make a statement once he bursts onto the scene and take over as the No. 1 at some point this season.
But don't forget about Silovs. Yes, up to this point, his career has seen quite a bit of inconsistency. Last season, he had just an .888 save percentage in the regular season.
Then came playoff time. He surrendered just five goals on 82 shots for a .939 save percentage in the first round against the Phildadelphia Flyers. That performance, stacked with others, has proven Silovs to be a big-game performer, and it proves he is capable of high-level goaltending.
At this point, it's just a matter of him putting it all together with more consistency. If he can find that consistency - especially with the knowledge that a young goaltender or two is nipping at his heels - it's going to be tough for Murashov or anyone else to steal his minutes.
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