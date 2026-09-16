5 Observations From The Penguins' Prospect Tournament

These are five observations from the Pittsburgh Penguins' Prospect Tournament.
The Pittsburgh Penguins set their sights on winning a fourth consecutive Prospects Tournament on Tuesday but fell just short.
They lost to the Dallas Stars' prospects 3-1 in the championship game on Tuesday morning. Liam Ruck was the Penguins' lone goal scorer.
Despite the loss, there are still a lot of positives to take away from this tournament. With that in mind, here are five observations from the three games.
1. Tomas Galvas was the Penguins' best player
This really shouldn't be a debate. Galvas was everywhere in this tournament, showcasing his strong skating, ability to generate offense at will, and being a one-man breakout.
He scored the tournament's best goal on Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings by corralling the puck in the defensive zone, beating one defender, then beating another after crossing into the offensive zone. He soon found himself one-on-one with the goaltender and sent the puck top shelf with a beautiful backhand shot.
He also scored a wonderful shootout goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday to keep the Penguins alive. He made a beautiful deke to his backhand and didn't miss.
Galvas finished the tournament with one goal (and a shootout goal), making it look easy. I'm still skeptical that he'll crack the opening-night lineup, but he still had a wonderful tournament. Keep an eye on him.
2. Stock up for Brayden Edwards
Brayden Edwards quietly had a strong season with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers in 2025-26 and carried that momentum into this year's Prospect Tournament.
He finished the tournament with two goals, and they were both fun. His first goal came against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, when he shot the puck and followed his own rebound to bury it. It came right at the end of the power play.
His second goal came against the Red Wings on Sunday when he unleashed a beautiful one-timer to give the Penguins a 3-2 lead.
Even though he didn't score against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, he still wreaked havoc and generated chances. He was one of the Penguins' most consistent forwards at this tournament, and he'll have the chance to make an impression in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this year.
3. Harrison Brunicke and Jake Livanavage struggle
It wasn't the best showing for the two defensemen.
Brunicke didn't look very comfortable out there and sometimes tried to do a little too much. Now, it's only two games, and I'm sure he's going to have a much better camp and preseason, but I was left wanting more, especially after how great he was for WBS in the playoffs.
Livanavage struggled in the defensive zone and was sometimes caught out of position. He also wasn't pushing the pace of play like I thought he would.
That said, he'll have plenty of time to iron things out, especially since he's expected to start the season in WBS and be a major contributor.
4. All three goaltenders played well
The Penguins started three different goaltenders in the three games, and all three played exceptionally well.
Carter Casey played on Saturday and made some timely saves throughout, even though the Penguins were by far the better team. He also stepped up when he needed to in the shootout.
Xavier Wendt got Sunday's game and settled in really nicely. Like Casey on Saturday, he made the saves he needed to make and helped lock things down in the third period after the Penguins took a 4-3 lead.
Matvei Nikonovich started Tuesday's game and was one of the Penguins' best players. He stayed cool, calm, and collected in the crease and showed good agility. He also did everything he could to keep the Penguins within striking distance in the third period.
Casey will spend the 2026-27 season with the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers, while Wendt will be with the WHL's Tri-City Americans. The OHL's Barrie Colts selected Nikonovich in the CHL Import Draft.
5. Mikhail Ilyin saved his best game for last
It took Ilyin a bit to get going in this tournament, but he was everywhere on Tuesday.
He helped set up the first goal by winning a battle behind the net and getting the puck to Markus Ruck, who knew where his brother Liam would be for an easy goal.
He spent a lot more time in the offensive zone and looked more engaged overall. It was a nice end to the tournament for him.
Misc. thoughts
- Pierce Mbuyi's shot is filthy, and he's not afraid to use it. He's going to have a great season with the Owen Sound Attack in the OHL.
- Bill Zonnon was fantastic during this tournament. He may not have scored, but he was great in all situations, whether it was 5v5, the power play, or the penalty kill. He's going to have a big season in WBS, and it won't be long before he's with the Penguins full-time.
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