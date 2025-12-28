Blake Lizotte's Impending Return Can't Be Understated Enough

The Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to get forward Blake Lizotte back very soon, perhaps as early as Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Lizotte returned to practice for the Penguins on Saturday and was a full participant. Head coach Dan Muse confirmed to reporters after the session ended that Lizotte has been cleared for contact, and his final clearance for Sunday's game is still pending.

Lizotte was back in his usual spot on the fourth line with Connor Dewar and Noel Acciari. He has missed the last nine games with an undisclosed injury and hasn't played since Dec. 7 when the Penguins lost 3-2 to the Dallas Stars in a shootout.

The Penguins have won only one of the nine games Lizotte has missed. No, Lizotte isn't a cure-all to the Penguins' problems, but he has still been really missed in the lineup, especially on the penalty kill.

Before getting hurt, this was a Penguins kill that ranked in the top 10 of the entire NHL. Heck, it was top five back in mid-November. Fast forward to now (Dec. 27), and it ranks 14th in the league at 81.1%. Part of that slide in the rankings is due to the Penguins going through a stretch from Dec. 14-18 when they killed only 7 of 12 penalties against the Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, and Utah Mammoth. All three games resulted in losses and contributed to the Penguins' eight-game losing streak.

Lizotte is a puck hound on the PK, and the rest of the players on the top unit feed off it. He consistently applies pressure and doesn't give opposing players any time in the offensive zone. He's always in position and can also block a ton of shots.

Since going down with his injury, the PK has been much more passive, allowing opposing PP units to do whatever they want in the offensive zone. The PK has also been giving up free zone entries and isn't boxing players out effectively at the front of the net.

Switching gears to 5v5 play, Lizotte is a big part of the fourth line. I still maintain that Dewar is the straw that stirs the drink on that line, but Lizotte's speed, tenacity, and forechecking ability open up a lot of things for his line. He helps the line cycle down low in the offensive zone and is a handful along the boards when trying to win puck battles.

Even if those plays aren't resulting in goals, they help to sustain momentum, something that Penguins head coach Dan Muse likes a lot. He's super excited to get Lizotte back soon.

"I think it starts with just that energy he plays with," Muse said after Saturday's practice. "I mean, it's contagious. And I think he's able to, because of the way he plays, a lot of times, he's creating momentum for our team. Whether it's the way he tracks and strips, or just stays on pucks, blocks shots, he does a lot of little things there that go a long way and that are greatly appreciated in the locker room."

This is Lizotte's second season with the Penguins after signing a two-year deal with them during free agency in 2024. He finished the 2024-25 season with 11 goals and 20 points in 59 games and has three goals and five points in 27 games so far this season.

Digging a bit deeper, Lizotte has played 294:54 at 5v5 this season and has been on the ice for 53.5% of the shot attempts, 53.8% of the expected goals, 54.8% of the scoring chances, and 54.3% of the high-danger chances.

He drives play in the bottom six, and the Penguins are hoping that he can pick up from where he left off before getting hurt. This is a Penguins team that has lost nine of their last 10 games and finds themselves three points out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

They can cut the deficit down to one point with a win over the Blackhawks on Sunday evening.

(Data via Natural Stat Trick).

