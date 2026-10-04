Does Red Wings' Young Defenseman Make Sense For Penguins?

The Pittsburgh Penguins want to be harder to play against defensively - and the Detroit Red Wings may have a perfect trade target.
Less than a week into the NHL season, there are already some interesting situations to monitor regarding players across the league.
Of course, one of the most prominent is that of former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who requested a trade during the summer and started the season on injured reserve. At Detroit's home opener Friday, Larkin was introduced to a less-than-pleased crowd, who booed him relentlessly and chased him back into the locker room.
But Larkin is not the only Red Wings player in a tough situation with the organization. So, too, is 23-year-old left defenseman Simon Edvinsson.
Edvinsson was selected sixth overall by Detroit in 2021, and he is currently a restriced free agent without a new contract. The towering 6-foot-6, 222-pound Swedish blueliner registered nine goals and 25 points in 72 games last season and was a staple on the Red Wings' top defensive pairing alongside Moritz Seider.
The big defenseman is back overseas and training in Sweden, which says a lot about where things are with contract negotiations. And, according to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, Edvinsson would prefer to be traded out of Detroit rather than extend.
For one, the organization's right-side prospect pool is a bit more promising, as Harrison Brunicke, Finn Harding, and Chase Pietila all look like they could be NHL players in the pretty near-term. They also have Quinn Beauchesne as a farther-out option.
They do have some options on the left side, as Owen Pickering and Jake Livanavage are also on the brink of NHL minutes, and Peyton Kettles, Tomas Galvas, and Parker von Richter probably need a bit more time to marinate. However, unlike Brunicke on the right side, they don't necessarily have a surefire top-four blueliner on the left side, and defensemen as big yet mobile as Edvinsson are hard to find.
Yes, Edvinsson is far from a finished product. His production has been respectable through parts of four NHL seasons, as he has 19 goals and 60 points in 175 career NHL games, but there are still some inconsistencies for him to work out on the defensive side of the puck. He also has a higher offensive ceiling to reach.
But, he's big. He's physical. He's a solid two-way option capable of playing a shutdown brand. He's adapting his game to his frame and also getting stronger at the net-front. He would immediately be an upgrade on their left side, and he would immediately make the Penguins a better team.
Plus, given Pittsburgh's growing reputation as a place where disgruntled or misplaced players can go to thrive, it stands to reason that Edvinsson could unlock an even higher level to his game than he has up to this point in his career. The Penguins have already seen a transformation in Erik Karlsson under head coach Dan Muse's staff, Sam Girard is off to a great start this season, and Parker Wotherspoon - dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights this summer for Kaedan Korczak - had a breakout season with the Penguins in 2025-26 at the age of 28 and is now a top-four shutdown defenseman.
Edvinsson could be the perfect complement for a player like Brunicke, whose development will be key for the Penguins moving forward. Brunicke is a highly mobile defender who loves to jump up on the play, and Edvinsson is capable of making calculated decisions when it comes to an offensive-oriented partner, as he has that experience with Seider.
As a big, top-four left defender, Edvinsson surely won't come cheap, even if he's an RFA and wants out. The Red Wings hold all the cards, and they will want NHL talent in return - whether that's more help up front, a replacement of sorts on the blue line, or both.
If the Penguins wait things out a bit, maybe Girard makes himself a valuable trade commodity. They also have Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust, both 30-goal wingers who could help Detroit up front.
It's also worth noting that Detroit's interim general manager is Shawn Horcoff - father of Penguins' top forward prospect Will Horcoff, who has enjoyed a successful run in his young career at the University of Michigan so far. Detroit also has two of the Plante brothers, while the Penguins have the third and oldest, Zam, in their system.
Edvinsson is going to cost a whole lot, but it's a gamble worth looking into for the Penguins. If they can nail down young, top-four options on both the left and the right side for the foreseeable future, that would go a long way toward their goal of becoming a sustainable Stanley Cup contender for the years beyond Sidney Crosby.
Of note, no formal trade request has been submitted by Edvinsson up to this point.
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