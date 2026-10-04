Does Red Wings' Young Defenseman Make Sense For Penguins?

Plus, given Pittsburgh's growing reputation as a place where disgruntled or misplaced players can go to thrive, it stands to reason that Edvinsson could unlock an even higher level to his game than he has up to this point in his career. The Penguins have already seen a transformation in Erik Karlsson under head coach Dan Muse's staff, Sam Girard is off to a great start this season, and Parker Wotherspoon - dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights this summer for Kaedan Korczak - had a breakout season with the Penguins in 2025-26 at the age of 28 and is now a top-four shutdown defenseman.