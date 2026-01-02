Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell Named To Team Sweden Olympic Roster

Two Pittsburgh Penguins players are set to represent Team Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics in February.

Forward Rickard Rakell and defenseman Erik Karlsson were named to Team Sweden's roster on Friday. They were also both on Sweden's 4 Nations Face-Off team last February.

Rakell and Karlsson are both very deserving of being name to the roster. Rakell finished the 2024-25 season with 35 goals and 70 points in 81 games and has four goals and 13 points in 19 games this season.

Karlsson finished last season with 11 goals and 53 points in 82 games and already has three goals and 30 points in 39 games this season. Karlsson skated with Mattias Ekholm during a lot of the 4 Nations Face-Off, but will have a new partner for the Olympics since Ekholm isn't on this year's team.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place in Milano Cortina from Feb. 6-22.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!