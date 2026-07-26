From The Archive: DEJA VU, LEMIEUX

“(Coach) Ivan (Hlinka) asked me a couple of times if I was tired and I felt pretty good,” Lemieux said. “The best way to get back into the game is to play. Sometimes, I’m going to feel a little tired at the end of the shifts, but that’s all conditioning and you have to go through that to get to the next level, which I intend to do pretty quickly. If I can keep playing 20-to-25 minutes a game and by the end of the year probably 30 minutes a game, that’s where I want to be.”