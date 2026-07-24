From The Archive: Malkin’s Down The Middle

One month and a few dramatic twists later, he arrived in Pittsburgh, via Los Angeles, on the night of Sept. 4. Local television stations were there to greet him, and the Penguins were ready with open arms. Malkin spent that first night dining on steak and lobster at Lemieux’s suburban mansion. New teammates Sergei Gonchar and Sidney Crosby, plus GM Ray Shero, also were among those present for the first supper.