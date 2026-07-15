From The Archive: PEN DEMIC

We learned Malkin can play very, very well in crucial situations, unlike last spring when he essentially disappeared during the Stanley Cup final. We learned he is willing to get as goofy as most other players, as evidenced by the fight he started with Zetterberg late in Game 2 before his “automatic” one-game suspension was inexplicably rescinded and he responded with three assists in Game 3. If you look at him closely, you learn that he might just have the longest fingers in the history of the human race. We learned that Malkin at 22 is much more mature and battle-tested than he was at 21.