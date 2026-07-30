How Should Penguins Weaponize Center Depth This Season?

So, it stands to reason that he could take a major step forward next season in terms of production, which could eventually land him as the team's second-line center for good. This is probably best-case scenario for the Penguins, as they'd have some promise in a long-term top-six center, and they could place a very capable two-way center in Novak on the third line. Even if he doesn't explode offensively, Kindel will see growth this season as a player and as a center, and that is certainly a good thing for the organization either way.