'I'm In Really Good Hands With The Penguins': Goaltending Prospect Eager To Make Permanent Jump To Pros

Of course, that was not because of D'Aigle, who faced the fourth-most shots of any goaltender in the QMJHL (1,451) and still managed a .908 save percentage in his 39 games despite getting peppered on a nightly basis. It's also worth noting that his shots faced per game average of 37.2 shots per game was much higher than the three goaltenders above him in shots faced, as they all appeared in 50 or more games.