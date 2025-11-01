October Penguins' Prospects Update: Defensemen

It's a new season, and with the month of October in the books, that means it's time for the first Pittsburgh Penguins' prospects update of the season.

GM/POHO Kyle Dubas has managed to infuse the Penguins' organization with a lot of promising talent in the last couple of years by acquiring prospects accruing draft capital, and the Penguins' enhanced development staff has also helped young players already in the organization begin to find potential paths to the NHL.

And the position that probably needs growth the most is the back end.

The Penguins do have some talent in their system on the blue line, most notably in defensemen Harrison Brunicke and Owen Pickering, both of whom are currently at the NHL level. But they're still looking to gain high-end talent, and they may have added some this offseason during the draft.

Here is our October Penguins' prospects update for defensemen:

Finn Harding

Harding, 20, has steadily risen up the defensive depth chart in the Penguins' organization, and he is continuing his solid run of play into this season.

Selected in the seventh round (223rd overall) of the 2024 Draft, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound blueliner impressed the organization last year when he registered seven goals and 57 points in 67 games with the Brampton Steelheads of the OHL last season. Harding - traditionally more of a shutdown defensemen - said his goal the summer prior was to round out his game and bring out the more offensive side of it.

He did play in three ECHL games at the end of last season, and he's getting his opportunity in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) this season. In seven games, he has one point and is an even plus/minus, and he's been deployed mostly with Scooter Brickey on the team's bottom-pairing.

The Penguins hope to see continued two-way growth from Harding this season, and the right-sot defenseman mentioned during training camp that he is still trying to improve his skating.

Daniel Laatsch

Laatsch, 23, is a big, shutdown defensemen who spent four seasons with the University of Wisconsin before joining the Penguins' organization this season. During his time there, he amassed six goals and 26 points in 126 games to go along with a plus-5 rating.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound blueliner began the season in Wheeling (ECHL), and he quickly earned his way onto WBS's roster, putting up four points in 3 games and coming in at a plus-6. He played in his first AHL game Friday in a 3-2 WBS win over the Bridgeport Islanders.

The left-shot defenseman figures to get a run in WBS for as long as Pickering is at the NHL level.

Peyton Kettles

The Penguins selected Kettles 39th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, and the 18-year-old has already been in the headlines in the earlygoing this season.

The 6-foot-5, 196-pound Kettles was involved in a blockbuster CHL trade Thursday when the Kelowna Rockets acquired him from the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for a package involving another defenseman in Jackson Gillispie and five draft picks - including a first-rounder.

This should go to show how much Kettles was coveted in the WHL, where the young blueliner started off the season with Swift Current by registering a goal and two points in two games. He is, primarily, known as a shutdown defender, and he saw some time with Pickering from 2022-24, when their time overlapped at Swift Current.

It will be interesting to see what happens as Kettles begins to settle in Kelowna, who is hosting the Calder Memorial Cup championship this season.

Brady Peddle

Peddle, 18, was selected in the third round (91st overall) in 2025, and he was injured during Penguins' training camp. A product of the USHL, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound defender knows how to use his size, and he's attempting to develop a bit more of a two-way game this season.

And he is spending the 2025-26 season with the Charlottestown Islanders of the QMJHL, where he has six assists in 17 games so far this season. The Penguins sought to add size on the blue line with the 2025-26 draft class, and Peddle is another one of those guys - and he plays with an edge, too.

Quinn Beauchesne

Beauchesne was easily one of the biggest surprises of prospect development camp in July, and he was also invited to NHL training camp, where he was among the very first roster cuts.

Still, this kid is certainly one to watch. The smooth-skating, intelligent defensemen was selected in the fifth round (148th overall) in 2025, and he immediately caught the eye of many because of his play in transition.

There is still a lot of growth to be had in Beachesne's game, and he has started out his 2025-26 season with the Guelph Storm of the QMJHL with two points in seven games. But if he can develop up to the potential that some in the organization think he is capable of, this could very well end up being a fifth-round steal for the Penguins.