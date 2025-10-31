October Penguins' Prospects Update: Goaltenders

It's a new season, and with the month of October in the books, that means it's time for the first Pittsburgh Penguins' prospects update of the season.

GM/POHO Kyle Dubas has managed to infuse the Penguins' organization with a lot of promising talent in the last couple of years by acquiring prospects accruing draft capital, and the Penguins' enhanced development staff has also helped young players already in the organization begin to find potential paths to the NHL.

And one of the most intriguing positions - depth-wise - in the system is goaltending.

The goaltending tandem of Tristan Jarry and Arturs Silovs is off to a solid start for the 2025-26 season, but they're not the only ones. Penguins' fans saw glimpses of what the future could potentially look like at the position during training camp, and that has only carried over into the first month of the season.

Here is our October Penguins' prospects update for goaltenders:

Sergei Murashov

We'd be foolish not to kick things off with who is, arguably, the best of the best at the position in the Penguins' entire organization.

Murashov, 21, had an eye-popping training camp that led many to believe he deserved to begin the season at the NHL level. Developmentally, the Penguins believed it best to give Murashov the runway in the AHL, where he had the chance to get the bulk of the starting minutes as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's (WBS) primary netminder.

And he has taken that assignment by the reins.

Through six starts with WBS this season, the 2022 fourth-round pick (118th overall) is 5-1 with a .935 save percentage, a 1.68 goals-against average, and a shutout. He is flashing the leather left and right, up to speed with his reads, athletic and agile, and as cool and collected as they come in the crease.

Many in the organization believe that Murashov has All-Star potential at the NHL level, and his professional career up to this point has shown nothing to suggest otherwise. He was named AHL Player of the Week for Oct. 19-25, and he also set the WBS franchise record for consecutive wins by a rookie last season with 11.

By all accounts, this guy is the real deal. And Penguins' fans have every right to be excited. But, just like all goaltenders, patience is the key. Pittsburgh cannot afford to mess up his development.

Filip Larsson

Larsson, 27 is playing in his second season with the Penguins' organization. The Swedish netminder was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the sixth round (167th overall) of the 2016 Draft, and after the Covid-19 shutdown forced him to play a few years in Europe, he was signed to a two-year deal by the Penguins in the summer of 2024.

He had a really solid AHL season last year for the WBS Penguins, with a 12-9-3 record to go along with a .910 goals-against average and a 2.84 save percentage. And, with those numbers, it's also important to keep in mind that Larsson suffered a lower-body injury in the second half, and his numbers were a bit rough upon return.

This season, he - unfortunately - hasn't seen the ice much up to this point because of the outstanding play of Murashov, but in his two outings so far this season, he is 2-0 with a .951 save percentage and 1.46 goals-against average.

There were times last season when Larsson looked like the Penguins' best organizational goaltender. While Murashov has emerged, that doesn't mean Larsson is going away.

Larsson's rebound control is one of his biggest strong suits, and he's also a smart goaltender in terms of reads and anticipating plays. In training camp, he talked about "staying ahead" of plays, and that's exactly what he continues to do.

With other goaltending prospects in Joel Blomqvist and Taylor Gauthier still on the shelf with an injury, Larsson has the chance to solidify his place as part of the tandem in the AHL. And - if he continues the work he's put in so far - he will remain there and keep himself in the conversation for an eventual NHL call-up.

Gabriel D'Aigle

D'Aigle was selected by the Penguins in the third round (84th overall) of the 2025 Draft out of the Victoriaville Tigres of the QMJHL. Victoriaville was one of the CHL's worst teams last season, and D'Aigle's numbers didn't look so hot, partially as a result of him facing more shots on goal than any other goaltender in the QMJHL.

So far this season, the tune hasn't changed much.

Victoriaville is second from the basement of the West division at 6-5-2, and they have a goal differential of minus-5. They've been marginally better this season, but unfortunately, D'Aigle has not. In eight games, D'Aigle is 3-4-1 with an .871 save percentage and a 4.82 goals-against average - and he's still getting peppered every night.

The Penguins were aware that D'Aigle was going to be a bit of a project when they drafted him, but they were intrigued by his size and athleticism. He has yet to show consistency in his junior career, but the Penguins hope he can hone some of his skills with the work of their development staff as he progresses into professional hockey.

