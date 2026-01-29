Logo
Pittsburgh Penguins
Powered by Roundtable
Penguins' 'Big Three' Hits Major Shared Milestone cover image

Penguins' 'Big Three' Hits Major Shared Milestone

Kelsey Surmacz
10h
Partner
Pinned
340Members·6,511Posts
kelsey_surmacz4@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Kelsey Surmacz
10h
Updated at Jan 29, 2026, 07:55
Partner

The Pittsburgh Penguins' trio of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang are used to hitting milestones quite frequently nowadays. 

And they hit another one Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks

Sunday's 3-2 win marked the 1,000th time - regular season and playoffs combined - that Crosby, Malkin, and Letang suited up for the same game with the Penguins. The Penguins' 'big three' are in the midst of their 20th NHL season together with the same franchise, and they are the longest-tenured trio in North American major professional sports history.

It is quite the milestone for the three, and it's almost difficult to believe they didn't hit that mark sooner. 

Each player has partaken in far more games individually. Crosby has played in 1,583 games between the regular season and playoffs, Malkin has played in 1,426, and Letang has played in 1,349. But injuries have often interrupted their availability to all play in the same game.

The trio has combined for 4,398 points between the regular season and playoffs.

 

The Pittsburgh Penguins - individually and collectively - are forging an identity, in part, because of a "prove-it" mindset that has contributed to their success this season
thehockeynews.com'Prove-It' Mindset Big Part Of Penguins' Success, IdentityThe Pittsburgh Penguins - individually and collectively - are forging an identity, in part, because of a "prove-it" mindset that has contributed to their success this season

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!   

Players