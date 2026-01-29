Penguins' 'Big Three' Hits Major Shared Milestone

Sunday's 3-2 win marked the 1,000th time - regular season and playoffs combined - that Crosby, Malkin, and Letang suited up for the same game with the Penguins. The Penguins' 'big three' are in the midst of their 20th NHL season together with the same franchise, and they are the longest-tenured trio in North American major professional sports history.
It is quite the milestone for the three, and it's almost difficult to believe they didn't hit that mark sooner.
Each player has partaken in far more games individually. Crosby has played in 1,583 games between the regular season and playoffs, Malkin has played in 1,426, and Letang has played in 1,349. But injuries have often interrupted their availability to all play in the same game.
The trio has combined for 4,398 points between the regular season and playoffs.