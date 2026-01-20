Logo
Pittsburgh Penguins
Powered by Roundtable
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Hits Career Milestone On Monday Night cover image

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Hits Career Milestone On Monday Night

Hunter Hodies
5h
Partner
Pinned
335Members·6.5KPosts
HunterHodies@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

Sidney Crosby skated in his 1,400th NHL game on Monday night.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby hit another career milestone against the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

He skated in his 1,400th NHL game, becoming the 45th player in NHL history to accomplish that feat. 

Crosby had a strong performance in this game, recording two assists and now has 1,742 career points. He also compiled his 512th multi-point game, good for fifth-most in NHL history.

He's one away from tying Mark Messier and Marcel Dionne for the third-most multi-point games in NHL history.

This win catapulted the Penguins to second place in the Metro, at least for the time being. The New York Islanders will have the chance to retake that spot if they get at least a point against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. 

The Penguins will be back in action on Wednesday against the Calgary Flames

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more! 

Players