Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Hits Career Milestone On Monday Night

He skated in his 1,400th NHL game, becoming the 45th player in NHL history to accomplish that feat.
Crosby had a strong performance in this game, recording two assists and now has 1,742 career points. He also compiled his 512th multi-point game, good for fifth-most in NHL history.
He's one away from tying Mark Messier and Marcel Dionne for the third-most multi-point games in NHL history.
This win catapulted the Penguins to second place in the Metro, at least for the time being. The New York Islanders will have the chance to retake that spot if they get at least a point against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.
The Penguins will be back in action on Wednesday against the Calgary Flames.