Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang Misses Tuesday's Practice

They announced on Tuesday that Kris Letang is day-to-day with a upper-body injury. He didn't practice with the rest of the team.
Letang played the entire game against the Seattle Kraken on Monday. He finished with no points, but had been playing his best hockey of the season over the last few weeks before getting hurt.
Brett Kulak had done a nice job stabilizing him on his pair. Letang has three goals and 25 points in 48 games this year.
There's a chance that the Penguins could get fellow defenseman Erik Karlsson back very soon since he was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. He has missed the last four games with a lower-body injury.