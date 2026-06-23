Penguins' Draft Profiles: Elton Hermansson

The game was tied with less than a minute to go in overtime when a teammate passed him the puck on the left side of the offensive zone. He skated up to the point for a brief moment before making his move, making one player miss before going around another player. He was one-on-one with the goaltender and made a nice move that ultimately led to a save. His teammate then corralled the loose puck and scored the OT winner right after. Even though Hermansson didn't score the goal, he still made it all happen.