Penguins' Draft Profiles: Maddox Dagenais
Maddox Dagenais is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2026 NHL Draft. Should the Penguins select him?
We're approaching the end of this year's Pittsburgh Penguins draft profiles, and Sunday's profile dives into Maddox Dagenais.
Dagenais has spent the last two seasons with the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts and saw a big increase in production this past season. He finished the 2025-26 season with 30 goals and 62 points in 62 games after finishing the 2024-25 season with 12 goals and 26 points in 43 games.
Dagenais also compiled three goals and six points in 11 playoff games this past season.
He plays center for the Remparts, and the first thing that stands out is his size. He's 6'4 and weighs 196 lbs, and uses all of his size when he's on the ice. Once he gets to the net-front, it's hard for defenders to move him.
Dagenais has also got some smooth moves and used them throughout this season. One of my favorites came during one of the Remparts' games against the Val-d'Or Foreurs.
The game was tied at three with less than a minute to go in the third period when Dagenais came over the blue line and was one-on-one against a defender. He pulled off a beautiful toe drag around the defenseman before sniping the puck past the goaltender, giving his team a 4-3 lead. It was a beautiful goal in all facets.
His release is generally really strong, and he can score from anywhere in the offensive zone. He also shows a lot of patience when he's teeing up a shot, which often fools many goaltenders.
Don't underestimate his scoring touch off the rush, either. He can really rifle the puck in transition coming off turnovers.
Dagenais is also a really good skater, even for someone as tall as he is. He uses a lot of power when he skates, and it's hard for defenders to stop him.
His forechecking ability allows him to force turnovers below the goal line, leading to chances and goals. One of many examples came during a Remparts game against the Victoriaville Tigres. He was following a Tigres defenseman deep into the offensive zone when the latter misplayed the puck, and Dagenais pounced on it right away. He stole the puck behind the net and set his teammate up for a goal right in front.
As a center, fans will especially want to know how he is defensively, and I'd describe him as "okay." It's definitely an area that he needs to improve in, but he's not awful in his own zone or anything.
He has good vision and can find open players when the opportunities arise, whether it's at 5v5 or on the power play. Speaking of the power play, he doesn't stay in one spot. He likes to move around the offensive zone, whether it's at the front of the net, the point, the half wall, below the dots, etc.
There are a lot of players in this range that I wouldn't have a problem with the Penguins picking. Dagenais is one of them.
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