Penguins' Draft Profiles: Maddox Dagenais

His forechecking ability allows him to force turnovers below the goal line, leading to chances and goals. One of many examples came during a Remparts game against the Victoriaville Tigres. He was following a Tigres defenseman deep into the offensive zone when the latter misplayed the puck, and Dagenais pounced on it right away. He stole the puck behind the net and set his teammate up for a goal right in front.