Penguins' Draft Prospect Profiles: Tommy Bleyl

Defensively, he has an active stick in his own zone, allowing him to win some battles along the boards. His gap control is also solid and helps disrupt players as they try to come into the zone with control. He could still be better at defending in front of his own net, but that will probably come as he gets bigger and puts on more muscle. For reference, he's listed at only 170 lbs, but that should change when he plays for Michigan State.