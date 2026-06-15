Penguins' Draft Prospect Profiles: Tommy Bleyl

Tommy Bleyl is a super fun defenseman who is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. Should the Pittsburgh Penguins pick him if he's available at No. 22?
We're less than two weeks away from the start of the 2026 NHL Draft, and one player who could be on the Pittsburgh Penguins' radar is defenseman Tommy Bleyl.
Bleyl played for the Moncton Wildcats in the QMJHL during the 2025-26 season and put up some ridiculous numbers, finishing with 13 goals and 81 points in 63 games. His season was so impressive that he won the Defenseman of the Year Award in the QMJHL.
He was also fantastic in the playoffs, compiling six goals and 28 points in 21 games. This was his first season with the Wildcats, and he made sure it was a memorable one.
The first thing that jumps out about his game is his shoot-first mentality. He loves to shoot from the point and look for deflections from his teammates. However, when he has time, he can really rifle the puck, and one of my favorite examples came from a Wildcats game against the Cape Breton Eagles. Bleyl took a pass at the center of the blue line, skated in a little bit, and absolutely sniped the puck to give his team a 2-1 lead.
Bleyl's also an exceptional skater and can get going on a dime. A great example of this was also from a game between the Wildcats and Eagles when Bleyl corralled the puck in his own zone and started skating down the left side. He gained the red line with ease before skating into the offensive zone and made a beautiful power move to the front of the net while protecting the puck on his backhand. At the last second, he moved the puck to his forehand and rifled it top shelf to cut the deficit to 4-3.
Another example of this came during a Wildcats' game against the Val-d'Or Foreurs. He started behind his own cage and came across his own blue lines before skating through the entire penalty kill by himself. The play ended with Bleyl going to his backhand for a beautiful goal.
These two plays are just a taste of what he can do as a skater. The skating mechanics are great and they allow him to do things with the puck that others can't.
Bleyl quarterbacked the top power play throughout the year and did an excellent job. He has great vision from the point, allowing him to find passing lanes as soon as they open. He can make players miss with some really smooth moves and knows when to activate deeper in the offensive zone.
The offensive game is all there, whether it's his release, skating, playmaking, or stickhandling. Heck, his transition game is also spectacular to watch.
Defensively, he has an active stick in his own zone, allowing him to win some battles along the boards. His gap control is also solid and helps disrupt players as they try to come into the zone with control. He could still be better at defending in front of his own net, but that will probably come as he gets bigger and puts on more muscle. For reference, he's listed at only 170 lbs, but that should change when he plays for Michigan State.
Michigan State is a great place for Bleyl to go to since it's one of the top college hockey programs in the country and has a history of developing some really good NHL players.
Like a few of the other players I have profiled, I'd be more than comfortable with the Penguins taking Bleyl with the No. 22 pick if he's still on the board.
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