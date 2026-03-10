Penguins Forward Closing In On Career High In Goals

Mantha is only making $2.5 million on a one-year contract and has been one of the Penguins' best players, compiling 23 goals and 47 points in 63 games. His assists (24) tie a career high from the 2017-18 season when he was with the Detroit Red Wings, and he is only one away from breaking it.
He's also only three goals away from setting a new career high in that category. His current career high is 25, which he set during the 2018-19 season while he was still with the Red Wings.
Mantha has a good chance of scoring at least 26 goals this season, with 19 games left. He's been a great fit in the top nine and has found instant chemistry with Ben Kindel and Justin Brazeau.
He's also setting himself up to get a nice pay raise this summer when he becomes a free agent again, assuming the Penguins don't re-sign him before then.
Mantha will try to get closer to that 26-goal mark when the Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.