Penguins' Forward Rutger McGroarty Out Indefinitely With Concussion

It seems like every time the Pittsburgh Penguins are on the cusp of a player returning to the lineup, another one takes his place on injured reserve.

And, unfortunately, that pattern continues for the Penguins.

On Wednesday, the Penguins placed young forward Rutger McGroarty on injured reserve with a concussion, and the timetable for his return is indefinite at this point. This news came the day after center Evgeni Malkin returned to practice in a full capacity after missing the last month with an upper-body injury.

McGroarty was injured during practice Tuesday after colliding with a teammate during a drill.

The 21-year-old started training camp on injured reserve and missed the first month and a half of the regular season due to an upper-body injury. He spent five games in the AHL upon his return, registering four goals and seven points in five games before his return to the NHL, where he's posted two goals and three points in 16 games so far.

There is no indication yet if Malkin, 39, will return to the lineup against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. On Wednesday, he skated on a second line as the left wing with Ben Kindel centering and Egor Chinakhov on the right side.

