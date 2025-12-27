Penguins Prospect Helps Team USA Win World Juniors Opener Over Germany

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Will Horcoff scored in Team USA's opening game in the World Juniors against Germany on Friday and helped the United States win 6-3.

Max Plante and Chase Reid helped Team USA race out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before Horcoff made it 3-0 off a heck of a release. He got the puck from Team USA captain Brodie Ziemer and rifled a shot into the net.

It was Horcoff's first goal of the tournament after scoring three goals in two pre-tournament games. He has been outstanding for the University of Michigan this season, compiling 19 goals and 28 points. His 19 goals lead the NCAA and his 28 points rank second.

Outside of Plante, Reid, and Horcoff, Will Zellers scored two goals, and Cole Eiserman added another in Team USA's win.

Team USA is trying to defend its World Juniors title from last year and will play Switzerland in its next game on Saturday. Puck drop will be at 6 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

