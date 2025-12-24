Penguins Prospect Makes Team USA World Junior Team

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Will Horcoff has officially made the Team USA World Junior team.

Horcoff was named to the preliminary roster at the beginning of December and participated in a pre-tournament camp from Dec. 15-23. He played in Team USA's first preliminary game on Sunday and scored two goals in Team USA's 8-0 win over Germany. One goal came on the power play, and the other came while shorthanded.

He also played in the Tuesday preliminary game against Finland and scored the tying goal to make it 1-1 before Max Plante scored the game-winner in a 3-1 win for Team USA. Horcoff knocked in a rebound around the net off a feed from Luke Osburn.

Horcoff will get the chance to win a Gold Medal at the World Juniors, which will be held from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Minnesota.

Team USA will take on Germany on Dec. 26, Switzerland on Dec. 27, Slovaika on Dec. 29, and Sweden on Dec. 31 before the quarterfinals take place on Jan. 2.

Horcoff leads the NCAA in goals with 19 and ranks second in points with 28. He was picked 24th overall by the Penguins in the 2025 NHL Draft.

