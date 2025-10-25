Penguins' Speedy Defenseman Placed On Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed defenseman Caleb Jones on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

He is expected to miss around eight weeks with what the team is calling a lower-body injury.

Jones, 28, appeared to be injured after being feet-first awkwardly into the boards by forward Brad Marchand in Thursday's 5-3 win against the Florida Panthers. Jones left the ice and stayed on the Penguins' bench temporarily, but he did not play another shift.

The 6-foot-1, 184-pound defenseman was signed to a two-year contract in the offseason by the Penguins after spending the last three seasons with three different teams. Jones was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, and he played there for three seasons from 2018-21 before moving on to the Chicago Blackhawks for two seasons, where he played with his older brother, Seth - now with the Panthers.

A corresponding roster move has not yet been announced to fill Jones's spot on the roster. With Jones on injured reserve, the Penguins are currently carrying 22 players, which includes 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.

With forward Kevin Hayes skating and appearing close to a return - as well as two defensemen in Connor Clifton and Matt Dumba capable of playing their off-sides - it's unclear whether or not the Penguins will recall a left defenseman from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - such as prospect Owen Pickering or previously waived veteran Ryan Graves - to take Jones's place in the meantime.

