Penguins' Top Defensive Prospect Hot Ahead Of WHL Playoffs

While the Pittsburgh Penguins are in the midst of a playoff push, one young defensive prospect finds himself on the outside looking in.
But all the while, he's taking care of business in the Western Hockey League - and he's leadong the charge of his team into a playoff push of their own.
Penguins' top defensive prospect Harrison Brunicke has been having his way as of late for the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL, as he registered two goals and 15 points in the final 11 games of his team's regular season. The 19-year-old blueliner from Johanessberg, South Africa finished his 2025-26 regular season at point-per-game with the Blazers, putting up 24 points in 24 games in what will be his final junior season.
And his timing to catch fire couldn't have been better, as fifth-ranked Kamloops begins its first-round series against the fourth-ranked Kelowna Rockets on Friday in Kelowna.
The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Brunicke - one of the Penguins' top prospects - broke the Penguins' NHL roster out of training camp, and he registered his first NHL goal in his second NHL game, which came against the New York Islanders - the team chasing the Penguins in the Metropolitan Division standings. Brunicke's defensive game left a bit to be desired, though, so after nine NHL games, an AHL conditioning stint, and an appearance at the World Junior Championship, Brunicke was sent back to Kamloops in January.
And, there, he has become the Blazers' most relied-upon shutdown defenseman, playing at all strengths and being deployed in key situations. Brunicke's defensive game is something the Penguins' organization wanted him to work on upon being sent back to junior hockey, and they've kept a close eye on his progress in that area, which has been tangible.
Brunicke turns 20 in June, so he will be AHL-eligible next season. He also figures to make a serious push for a full-time spot on the NHL roster next season.
However, there is a small chance Penguins' fans may get to see him sooner. Should Kamloops be eliminated while the AHL and NHL seasons and/or playoffs are still going on, Brunicke is eligible to be recalled or loaned to the AHL. If he were to appear in one more NHL game in the regular season or the playoffs this year, it would be his 10th, meaning his entry-level contract would be triggered.
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