Penguins' Top Prospect Among NHL Rookie Leaders In Key Statistical Category

At this point, it's well-known that Pittsburgh Penguins' 18-year-old rookie Ben Kindel has exceeded expectations so far this season.

And that's not just relative to his team, either.

As of Wednesday, Kindel is second among all rookies in five-on-five expected goals per 60 at 3.77, with only Washington Capitals 20-year-old forward Ryan Leonard ahead of him at 3.84. This metric is, essentially, a way to measure how effective a player is at creating chances and driving play, which is something that Kindel has excelled at in the first seven games of the 2025-26 NHL season.

Kindel is the only 18-year-old rookie within the top-five of the category, per Evolving Hockey.

And, according to MoneyPuck, Kindel - at five-on-five - leads all Penguins' players in on-ice expected goals share at 65.7 percent, is tied for second in on-ice shot attempt share at 50 percent, and is tops in high-danger expected goals at 1.27.

Selected 11th overall by the Penguins in the 2025 NHL Draft, Kindel is one of only three players drafted this season to remain with their NHL teams up to this point, with the others being New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer and San Jose Sharks forward Michael Misa, who went first and second overall, respectively. Nashville Predators forward prospect Brady Martin and Vancouver Canucks forward prospect Braeden Cootes also made their NHL rosters out of training camp, but they have since been sent back to their respective junior teams.

Kindel - who continues to impress the Penguins - has played in six games so far this season, and the Penguins have him and fellow rookie Harrison Brunicke on development plans. Should Kindel stay in the NHL beyond nine games played, the first year of the entry-level contract he signed with the Penguins this summer would kick in.

