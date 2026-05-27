The Evgeni Malkin Signing Is A No-Brainer For The Penguins

Malkin also isn't blocking anyone on this roster. Do the Penguins have some young forwards coming? Yes, but they are players who will be pushing for some of the bottom-six spots. I see Avery Hayes filling Noel Acciari's role for next season, while Rutger McGroarty, Ville Koivunen, and even Tristan Broz will be pushing for spots on the third and fourth lines. None of them is ready for a top-six role, yet.