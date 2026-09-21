Three New Defensemen Are Stoked To Be With The Penguins

Kaedan Korczak, Declan Carlile, and Trevor van Riemsdyk are excited to join the Pittsburgh Penguins this season.
The Pittsburgh Penguins may have had a dream 2025-26 season, but that doesn't mean they didn't face problems.
The Penguins struggled to defend in their own zone, especially in front of the net. There were too many goals allowed in those high-danger areas.
Penguins general manager/president Kyle Dubas wasn't happy with that and made changes to the defense this offseason, trading for Kaedan Korczak and signing Declan Carlile and Trevor van Riemsdyk.
Korczak looks poised to play on the right side, while Carlile and van Riemsdyk are set to play on the left.
Korczak confirmed Thursday that he was having coffee with his in-laws when he learned about the trade. He's super excited to join a Penguins team in a different situation than the Vegas Golden Knights.
"Just talking with Kyle and the coaches, it's exciting to be a part of that group that's gonna hopefully bring that next step to the organization," Korczak said. "You obviously have those guys who can lead you. You've got some Hall of Famers here who can show us the way, so I'm really excited for the opportunity to be a part of this group."
Korczak has skated with Sam Girard at training camp, and they have a good chance of opening the regular season as the Penguins' third defensive pair. They would be a well-balanced pair: Korczak is more of a defensive defenseman, while Girard likes to do his thing in the offensive zone.
Switching gears to Carlile, he's also stoked about joining a Penguins team that's building towards something.
"I think it's really exciting," Carlile said. "Obviously, we're trying to build and keep pushing. They had a good year last year, and obviously we want to push the envelope even more and get farther into the playoffs. I'm excited to come in here and do my part, and try to help the team win."
Carlile has worked with Erik Karlsson at training camp, and the two have started to develop some chemistry. After Parker Wotherspoon played so well with Karlsson last year, the Penguins believe Carlile can step in for him after trading Wotherspoon to the Golden Knights for Korczak.
Like Karlsson, Kris Letang also looks poised to have a new defensive partner for the 2026-27 season. He didn't mesh well with Girard at the end of last season and has been paired with van Riemsdyk at camp.
TVR is great defensively and could help Letang the way Brett Kulak did before he was flipped to the Colorado Avalanche for Girard. TVR signed a two-year contract with the Penguins in free agency and likes that the team puts success above everything else.
"Obviously, I was part of a Stanley Cup team my rookie year (2014-15 Chicago Blackhawks). 13 years later now, and I haven't gotten back, so you realize how hard it is, and when you get older, you realize the chances are going to be limited, so you want to go places where success is on the forefront, and here is obviously always like that," van Riemsdyk said. "Sid is always pushing guys, Geno, Karlsson, Tanger. They've been here. They've been part of great teams, and as long as they are around, I think they're always going to be pretty damn successful."
If Korczak, TVR, and Carlile all play at a high level, it will go a long way toward the Penguins' goal of returning to the playoffs this season.
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