Three New Defensemen Are Stoked To Be With The Penguins

"Obviously, I was part of a Stanley Cup team my rookie year (2014-15 Chicago Blackhawks). 13 years later now, and I haven't gotten back, so you realize how hard it is, and when you get older, you realize the chances are going to be limited, so you want to go places where success is on the forefront, and here is obviously always like that," van Riemsdyk said. "Sid is always pushing guys, Geno, Karlsson, Tanger. They've been here. They've been part of great teams, and as long as they are around, I think they're always going to be pretty damn successful."