Why The Evgeni Malkin Decision Should Be Easy

Evgeni Malkin is set to be a UFA this summer, but it should be an easy decision to bring him back.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have a lot of pending unrestricted free agents going into the summer, and Evgeni Malkin is by far their biggest.
Malkin has spent all 20 seasons of his NHL career with the Penguins and wants to make it 21. He has made it clear in numerous interviews that he wants to play next season and hopes to return to the only team that he has ever known. Several of his teammates, including captain Sidney Crosby, also want him back for next season.
“I mean, it’s tough. We’ll see what happens. We’ve played together for so long. I think it’s clear that I’d love to be playing with him for longer, so we’ll see what happens. I think it’s pretty obvious that I’d love to keep playing with him," Crosby said last week.
The big question is whether Penguins general manager/president Kyle Dubas wants him back. The two sides have spoken a bit about the situation this year, and according to The Athletic's Josh Yohe, Malkin's camp will reach out to Dubas this week to schedule a time to discuss Malkin's future.
This report is the main reason why I'm writing this article, because it shouldn't be this hard. It should be a fairly easy decision to bring Malkin back after the season he just had, even if he's going to turn 40 this summer.
- Despite being injured at times, Malkin finished the year with 19 goals and 61 points in 56 games. It was his first point-per-game season since the 2022-23 season, when he finished with 27 goals and 83 points in 82 games. Malkin was also one of the Penguins' best forwards in the playoffs, racking up two goals and three points in six games.
He still had his legs in many of the Penguins' games and was versatile. He played center and wing during the season, though he played more of the latter in the second half of the regular season. He was also on the ice for over 50% of the expected goals, scoring chances, and high-danger chances at 5v5. He drove play when he was on the ice.
- Malkin also won't be blocking anybody this season. Sure, Avery Hayes, Rutger McGroarty, and even Ville Koivunen will be pushing for roster spots again in training camp, but I see them as bottom-six players right now. Malkin is a top-six staple and was a great fit on the second line with Tommy Novak and Egor Chinakhov. He had great chemistry with both players, especially Chinakhov. The two read off one another so well.
- As expected, the free-agent class for this year is very thin, and there's nobody in that class who can come close to replacing Malkin's production. The best free-agent forward available is Alex Tuch, and he's going to get a lot of term and money if he doesn't return to Buffalo. It won't be from Pittsburgh.
Outside of Tuch, there's not much there, and a lot of the middling free agents are likely to be overpaid. The only thing I expect from the Penguins in free agency again this year is that they'll look for bargain contracts. They've done it in each of the past two offseasons.
- The contract should take about five minutes to complete. Malkin has said that he wants to return for one more season, and I'd bet he would take a little bit of a discount, even though the Penguins have a ton of salary cap space. A one-year deal worth around $5-5.5 million with a full no-move clause should do the trick. Heck, if the Penguins want to bring him back at his salary from last season ($6.1 million), that would work too.
At the end of the day, this comes down to what Dubas wants since he's in charge of the team. He's been on quite the heater with his roster decisions over the last 18 months and has the chance to continue it if he brings Malkin back for one more year. It makes too much sense.
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