    World Juniors: Horcoff Notches Assist In Team USA's Win Over Switzerland

    Hunter Hodies
    Dec 28, 2025, 03:55
    Will Horcoff got an assist in Team USA's game against Switzerland on Saturday.

    Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Will Horcoff scored his first goal of the World Juniors on Friday night, helping Team USA beat Germany 6-3. His strong play continued on Saturday, getting a secondary assist on Brodie Ziemer's opening goal against Switzerland.

    Horcoff had a really nice zone entry into the offensive zone before dishing the puck to James Hagens. Hagens then found Ziemer, who made no mistake and gave Team USA a 1-0 lead. 

    Switzerland would later tie the game at one before Will Zellers gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead in the second period. His goal would go on to be the game-winner as Team USA is now 2-0 heading into a matchup against Slovakia on Monday.

    Puck drop for Monday's game will be at 6 p.m. ET.

