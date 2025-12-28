World Juniors: Horcoff Notches Assist In Team USA's Win Over Switzerland

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Will Horcoff scored his first goal of the World Juniors on Friday night, helping Team USA beat Germany 6-3. His strong play continued on Saturday, getting a secondary assist on Brodie Ziemer's opening goal against Switzerland.

Horcoff had a really nice zone entry into the offensive zone before dishing the puck to James Hagens. Hagens then found Ziemer, who made no mistake and gave Team USA a 1-0 lead.

Switzerland would later tie the game at one before Will Zellers gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead in the second period. His goal would go on to be the game-winner as Team USA is now 2-0 heading into a matchup against Slovakia on Monday.

Puck drop for Monday's game will be at 6 p.m. ET.

