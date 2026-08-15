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Pucks N'at Podcast: Are Take-A-Chance Contracts Worth The Risk In A Rising Cap Environment?

Kelsey Surmacz
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In this clip from Pucks N'at Podcast, THN - Pittsburgh Penguins editors Kelsey Surmacz and Hunter Hodies discuss the merits of take-a-chance contracts like the Koivunen one given the rising cap and whether or not other players should receive them.Read full article
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