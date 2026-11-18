Pucks N'at Podcast: What Letter Grade Has Dubas Earned So Far During His Time With The Penguins?
Kelsey SurmaczNov 18, 2026Partner
Pittsburgh Penguins' general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas has gotten mixed reception during his tenure in Pittsburgh, and Kelsey Surmacz of THN and Patrick Damp of the Locked On Penguins podcast discuss the job he's done.Read full article
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