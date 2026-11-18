Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2026 2:27 AM
Updated Nov 18, 2026 4:39 PM
Pittsburgh Penguins' general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas has gotten mixed reception during his tenure in Pittsburgh, and Kelsey Surmacz of THN and Patrick Damp of the Locked On Penguins podcast discuss the job he's done.
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