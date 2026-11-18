Some believe that Dubas, who was hired in the summer of 2023, has done a good job given what was in the system when he took the job. The Penguins' prospect pool was a bottom-five group in the league by almost every measure, and in four years, it hovers right around the top-10 for several major prospect rankings. The NHL club itself has also managed not to bottom out and made the playoffs during the 2025-26 season, and although things haven't gotten off to a great start this time around, he's still trying to thread a needle.