Know Your Enemy: San Jose Sharks Host Los Angeles Kings

The general story of that game was special teams, both of which were abysmal for Los Angeles. The Kings had four power play opportunities and failed to score with the man advantage. Their penalty kill was just as rough, as they allowed goals on four of Colorado's five power plays. The Sharks on the other hand, conceded just one goal on the penalty kill despite Florida having the man advantage on six occasions and scored on one of their four power play opportunities. The Sharks have a clear advantage in regards to special teams, although in a miniscule sample size.