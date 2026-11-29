The Sharks got the first power play of the night when Sam Malinski interfered with Mason Marchment, but ultimately the penalty may have ended up backfiring for them. Right as the penalty expired, the Sharks' defense's poor positioning gave the Avalanche an advantage on the rush. Brock Nelson scored on a 2-on-1 rush with Luca Cagnoni as the only defender back, giving the home team an early 1-0 lead.