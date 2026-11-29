San Jose Sharks
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Rocky Mountain Low: Sharks Sunk By Brock Nelson Hat Trick, Fall 6-3 in Colorado
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 4:47 AMPublished Nov 29, 2026 4:47 AM
The San Jose Sharks were on the road on Saturday night, as they looked to follow up a convincing win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. While the Colorado Avalanche were lacking some of their star power, it still wasn't going to be an easy night for the Sharks.
Brock Nelson's hat trick ultimately was the difference maker, as he helped the Avalanche improve to 15-0-1 in their last 16 games against the San Jose Sharks with a 4-3 victory.
The Sharks got the first power play of the night when Sam Malinski interfered with Mason Marchment, but ultimately the penalty may have ended up backfiring for them. Right as the penalty expired, the Sharks' defense's poor positioning gave the Avalanche an advantage on the rush. Brock Nelson scored on a 2-on-1 rush with Luca Cagnoni as the only defender back, giving the home team an early 1-0 lead.
A bad turnover by Sam Dickinson to TJ Hughes allowed Brock Nelson to score his second of the opening period at 11:48, doubling Colorado's lead.
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Notably, Will Smith and Dickinson both sat on the bench for the majority of the first period after being directly responsible for the Avalanche's goals.
Ivar Stenberg got the Sharks on the board at 7:17 in the second period when Macklin Celebrini found him with a cross-crease pass. It was Stenberg's ninth goal of the season and it cut the Avalanche's lead in half.
Michael Kesselring had a perfectly placed breakout pass to find Celebrini behind the defense late in the second period. Celebrini had just Scott Wedgewood to beat on the breakaway, which he successfully did, tying the game at two goals a piece.
Parker Kelly put away a rebound to restore Colorado's lead at 3:52 in the third period, following a shot by former Sharks defenseman Brent Burns.
Brock Nelson then added an insurance goal to complete his hat trick, the sixth of his career, to make it a 4-2 hockey game in favor of Colorado.
Will Smith registered his first point in four points with a greasy goal with 10:35 remaining in the third period to bring the Sharks back within one.
Jaden Schwartz scored off of a faceoff with 5:27 remaining to once again put Colorado ahead by two goals and cutting off any attempt at a late comeback by the Sharks.
Artturi Lehkonen then added an empty-netter to put the final nail in the coffin, securing a 6-3 win for Colorado.
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