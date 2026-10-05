Sharks Game Day Gut Check and Lineups: Dickinson, Askarov, and More

If Dickinson was projected to be a fringe player who simply needed to be a stable presence on the blue line, that would be a fine approach. The Sharks have high expectations for the former 11th overall pick though, and to put it simply, they need Sam Dickinson to be Sam Dickinson. A big part of the reason he hasn't been able to do so is because he hasn't been used in an offensive role by Ryan Warsofsky, but that's something that needs to change moving forward as well if they're going to get the most out of him. Personally, I'd much rather see him make mistakes and learn from them than see him play it safe and never reach his true potential.